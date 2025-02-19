Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Scores goal Tuesday
Ben Seghir scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Benfica.
Ben Seghir struggled for playing time since late January as he was limited to a bench role in five straight matches. He has started the last two games in all competitions and scored in both. On Tuesday, he found space in the box and fired a precise shot into the bottom right corner after receiving a pass from Maghnes Akliouche. He registered eight shots in the last two games and will try to keep that momentum going against Lille on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now