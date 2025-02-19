Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Scores goal Tuesday

Ben Seghir scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Tuesday's 3-3 draw versus Benfica.

Ben Seghir struggled for playing time since late January as he was limited to a bench role in five straight matches. He has started the last two games in all competitions and scored in both. On Tuesday, he found space in the box and fired a precise shot into the bottom right corner after receiving a pass from Maghnes Akliouche. He registered eight shots in the last two games and will try to keep that momentum going against Lille on Saturday.