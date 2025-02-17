Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Scores, takes three shots in rout

Ben Seghir scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 7-1 victory versus Nantes.

Ben Seghir was one of four Monaco players who found the back of the net Saturday, and he also generated decent value due to his impressive attacking contributions across the board. Ben Seghir scored for the first time since Dec. 18, snapping a five-game scoreless drought in league play.