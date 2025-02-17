Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eliesse Ben Seghir headshot

Eliesse Ben Seghir News: Scores, takes three shots in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Ben Seghir scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 7-1 victory versus Nantes.

Ben Seghir was one of four Monaco players who found the back of the net Saturday, and he also generated decent value due to his impressive attacking contributions across the board. Ben Seghir scored for the first time since Dec. 18, snapping a five-game scoreless drought in league play.

Eliesse Ben Seghir
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now