Eliezer Mayenda News: Nets one
Mayenda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.
Mayenda netted in a goal after getting his first start since Jan 24. He had only made two appearances since February and eight appearances since Dec 28, scoring with nine shots on target with a total of 422 minutes played.
