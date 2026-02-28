Eliezer Mayenda headshot

Eliezer Mayenda News: Nets one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Mayenda scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Mayenda netted in a goal after getting his first start since Jan 24. He had only made two appearances since February and eight appearances since Dec 28, scoring with nine shots on target with a total of 422 minutes played.

Eliezer Mayenda
Sunderland
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eliezer Mayenda See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eliezer Mayenda See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 21
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 6
SOC
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 6
Author Image
Ethan Sexton
159 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
178 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 4
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
178 days ago