Elijah Wynder Injury: Leaves Houston game with injury

Wynder was forced to abandon Saturday's 1-0 loss to Houston Dynamo after suffering an injury.

Wynder was unable to put weight on his right foot as he left the pitch in the 54th minute of the loss. This puts the midfielder at risk of missing a few games during the busy schedule ahead, with Isaiah Parente replacing him in the last match and providing backup if required. Wynder has been active in defensive midfield lately, so his absence would hurt the teams in terms of ball recovery and distribution.