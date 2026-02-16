Elijah Wynder headshot

Elijah Wynder Injury: Questionable with undisclosed issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2026 at 1:20pm

Wynder is at risk of missing the upcoming CONCACAF action and the MLS season opener as he deals with an injury, per reporter Alex Ruiz.

Wynder could be reserved in the initial weeks of the campaign, with the full extent of his injury unknown. The midfielder closed the previous season in decent form after scoring twice over his last eight starts. However, all of Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria and perhaps Isaiah Parente (undisclosed) may feature in his place.

Elijah Wynder
Los Angeles Galaxy
