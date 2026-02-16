Elijah Wynder Injury: Questionable with undisclosed issue

Wynder is at risk of missing the upcoming CONCACAF action and the MLS season opener as he deals with an injury, per reporter Alex Ruiz.

Wynder could be reserved in the initial weeks of the campaign, with the full extent of his injury unknown. The midfielder closed the previous season in decent form after scoring twice over his last eight starts. However, all of Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria and perhaps Isaiah Parente (undisclosed) may feature in his place.