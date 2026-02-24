Elijah Wynder Injury: Will be in squad for CCC

Wynder (leg) may have a chance to reappear in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup game versus Sporting San Miguelito, with manager Greg Vanney revealing that he'll be "part of the group" for the match, Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze reports.

Wynder will likely be in contention for a midfield spot soon after dealing with a minor injury. After being active over the final stretch of the 2025 season, in which he scored two goals over his last eight starts, Wynder will now have to compete for playing time with all of Marco Reus, Lucas Sanabria and Isaiah Parente (ankle).