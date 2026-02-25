Elijah Wynder News: Features late Wednesday

Wynder (leg) has featured for the last minutes in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg matchup against Sporting San Miguelito, confirming he is back available for LA Galaxy.

Wynder has officially put his leg injury in the rearview mirror after logging a few minutes off the bench in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg against Sporting San Miguelito. The midfielder is now fully back in the rotation for the Galaxy and trending toward a bigger role as the schedule rolls on. Given that he closed out last season as an unquestioned starter in the heart of midfield, he has a real shot to work his way back into the starting XI in the coming fixtures.