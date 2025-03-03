Fantasy Soccer
Elijah Wynder News: Three tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Wynder generated three tackles (two won) and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Wynder got in the starting XI Sunday and produced a nice showing, doing his duty defensively. He didn't offer much going forward, and deferred on the ball to the more creative options surrounding him. Still it was a nice defensive performance, and encouraging minutes early in the season.

