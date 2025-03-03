Elijah Wynder News: Three tackles in loss
Wynder generated three tackles (two won) and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Wynder got in the starting XI Sunday and produced a nice showing, doing his duty defensively. He didn't offer much going forward, and deferred on the ball to the more creative options surrounding him. Still it was a nice defensive performance, and encouraging minutes early in the season.
