Elisha Owusu Injury: Forced off at halftime

Owusu (undisclosed) was forced off in Sunday's 1-0 win over Montpellier after taking a knock in the first half that prevented him from starting the second half, coach Christophe Pelissier confirmed in a press conference. "Elisha took a knock, he couldn't resume the second half."

Owusu will be assessed in the coming days after taking a knock in the first half of Sunday's game that forced him off at halftime. If the issue is serious, it would be a significant blow for the team since the Ghanaian has been crucial for AJA this season and has started every match since late October. Should the injury be serious, Han-Noah Massengo will likely see an increased role in midfield until Owusu returns.