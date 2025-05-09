Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Elisha Owusu headshot

Elisha Owusu Injury: Good to go for Nantes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Owusu (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Nantes, according to manager Christophe Pelissier.

Owusu is set to make his return Saturday after five games out due to an undisclosed injury, with the midfielder set to take the field when facing Nantes. This is good news for the club, as he has been a regular starter this season, having yet to miss a start in the midfield when fit.

Elisha Owusu
AJ Auxerre
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now