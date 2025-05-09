Elisha Owusu Injury: Good to go for Nantes

Owusu (undisclosed) is an option for Saturday's match against Nantes, according to manager Christophe Pelissier.

Owusu is set to make his return Saturday after five games out due to an undisclosed injury, with the midfielder set to take the field when facing Nantes. This is good news for the club, as he has been a regular starter this season, having yet to miss a start in the midfield when fit.