Elisha Owusu headshot

Elisha Owusu Injury: Out at least one month

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Owusu (undisclosed) has been ruled out for at least one month, coach Christophe Pelissier confirmed in the press conference.

Owusu will miss at least one month of competition after picking up an injury in Sunday's game against Montpellier. This is a significant blow for the team, as the injury was revealed to be serious, and he has been an undisputed starter this season for Auxerre. Han-Noah Massengo and Assane Diousse will see increased playing time in midfield during his absence.

Elisha Owusu
AJ Auxerre
