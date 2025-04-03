Elisha Owusu Injury: Picks one match suspension

Owusu will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards, the league announced.

Owusu accumulated three yellow cards in a 10-match span across French competitions and will be suspended for one match against Lyon on April. 13. His absence will force a change in the starting XI, with Assane Diousse likely starting in the midfield for that game since Han-Noah Massengo will be suspended as well.