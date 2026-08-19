Elisha Owusu News: Departs Auxerre for Erzurumspor

Owusu has left Auxerre to sign with newly promoted Turkish side Erzurumspor, the club announced.

Owusu joined Auxerre from Gent in January 2023, and despite an injury that delayed his debut, went on to help the club win the Ligue 2 title before two solid seasons in Ligue 1, the latter as captain. The Ghanaian international, capped for the last two World Cups, made 93 appearances for Auxerre and scored two memorable goals during his time at the club. Owusu is expected to bring his experience and leadership qualities to Erzurumspor as the club prepares for its return to the Turkish top flight. His move marks a new chapter after building a strong reputation for his professionalism and competitiveness in France.