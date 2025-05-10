Elisha Owusu News: Makes starting XI

Owusu (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Nantes.

Owusu is back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Nantes after a five-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The midfielder had started every match when fit this season and will look to quickly regain his rhythm in the middle of the park. His return is a key reinforcement for the team at an important stage of the campaign.