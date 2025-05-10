Fantasy Soccer
Elisha Owusu headshot

Elisha Owusu News: Makes starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Owusu (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Nantes.

Owusu is back in the starting XI for Saturday's clash with Nantes after a five-game absence due to an undisclosed injury. The midfielder had started every match when fit this season and will look to quickly regain his rhythm in the middle of the park. His return is a key reinforcement for the team at an important stage of the campaign.

Elisha Owusu
AJ Auxerre
