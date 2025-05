Elmas (undisclosed) has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt against Lecce.

Elmas got hurt very late in the week, as the coach hadn't mentioned him in the pre-game presser. He'll take the tests after the game. Sergiu Perciun or Gvidas Gineitis will replace him on the left flank, unless the boss opts to change the scheme altogether and go with a three-man line.