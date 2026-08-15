Eljif Elmas Injury: Picks up fresh knock in training
Elmas is unavailable for Saturday's friendly against Bayern Munich after picking up a knock in training this week, the club announced.
Elmas had already missed one preseason friendly with a minor laceration before returning to full training with the squad and featuring off the bench in the latest friendly game against Leeds. He has now taken a fresh knock in training, ruling him out of Saturday's friendly against Bayern Munich. The nature and severity of the issue have not been specified, which points to this being a precautionary absence for now rather than a longer-term concern, and Leipzig figure to monitor him over the coming days before clarifying things further.
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