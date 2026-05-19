Eljif Elmas News: Assists in start

Elmas assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 3-0 win against Pisa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 53rd minute.

Elmas made his return to the lineup and played 59 minutes after seeing restricted minutes in his last five outings. He created two chances during that spell and registered his third league assist after Amir Rrahmani headed home from his corner.