Eljif Elmas News: Assists in Sunday's draw

Elmas assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Roma.

Elmas set up Leonardo Spinazzola's goal in the 40th minute, a strike which tied the match at 1-1 heading into the halftime break. It marked his third assist of the season, all of which have come in his last nine appearances. It was the only chance he created before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Billy Gilmour.