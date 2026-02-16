Eljif Elmas headshot

Eljif Elmas News: Assists in Sunday's draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Elmas assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Roma.

Elmas set up Leonardo Spinazzola's goal in the 40th minute, a strike which tied the match at 1-1 heading into the halftime break. It marked his third assist of the season, all of which have come in his last nine appearances. It was the only chance he created before he was subbed off in the 79th minute for Billy Gilmour.

Eljif Elmas
Napoli
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eljif Elmas
