Eljif Elmas News: Finds back of the net in win

Elmas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Monza.

Elmas scored the opening goal in the 41st minute of Sunday's match against Monza after being set up by Valentino Lazaro. The midfielder has started back-to-back games since joining Torino in the transfer window and has recorded two goals and five chances created in three appearances. He will look to maintain that form against Parma on Saturday.