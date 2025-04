Elmas scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Elmas curled in the equalizer into bottom corner in the 67th minute, assisted by Nikola Vlasic. Elmas made 21 passes and also recorded a clearance. He has netted four times in seven appearances since his loan move from Leipzig