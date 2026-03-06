Eljif Elmas News: Scores against Torino

Elmas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), one cross (one accurate) and two corners in Friday's 2-1 win over Torino.

Elmas put his team up by two goals in the second half with a technical volley from the middle of the box. It's his maiden goal this season, while he has dished out three helpers. He has been filling in for Scott McTominay (thigh), who might not be out for much longer, lately, while Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne returned from injury in this one, so his minutes might dip in the next few tilts. He has registered at least one corner in seven matches in a row, totaling 13, assisting once and posting six shots (three on target), eight chances created and 11 crosses (four accurate) over that span.