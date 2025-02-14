Fantasy Soccer
Eljif Elmas News: Scores versus Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Elmas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one chance created in 28 minutes in Friday's 3-2 loss to Bologna.

Elmas had a strong debut with Torino, equalizing the game for a second time with a highly technical first touch and finish from close range. He might unseat Yann Karamoh once he's 100 percent, as he wasn't playing much and missed a lot of time due to injury before transferring.

