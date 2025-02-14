Eljif Elmas News: Scores versus Bologna

Elmas scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target), one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one chance created in 28 minutes in Friday's 3-2 loss to Bologna.

Elmas had a strong debut with Torino, equalizing the game for a second time with a highly technical first touch and finish from close range. He might unseat Yann Karamoh once he's 100 percent, as he wasn't playing much and missed a lot of time due to injury before transferring.