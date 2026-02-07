Elmas put together another quality display in the final third, even though he played as a box-to-box in the second half following Scott McTominay's (thigh) injury. He'll likely handle such a role if the teammate misses time, with Giovane or Alisson Santos entering the XI. Elmas has notched at least one cross in five matches on the trot, piling up 15 deliveries (four accurate) and logging 12 corners and four shots (zero on target) over that span, with one assist. Additionally, he has created one or more chances in the last three fixtures, accumulating six key passes.