Elmas didn't get the start even though Napoli were short-handed in the midfield without Frank Anguissa and Kevin De Bruyne, who are out long-term because of thigh injuries, but he made the most of his minutes, putting up small numbers across the board. He'll likely rotate with Noa Lang, David Neres and Matteo Politano in the next few matches. He has recorded at least one chance in five straight matches, totaling 10 and logging 14 crosses (seven accurate) and 10 corners in that span. Instead, he didn't have a shot for the first time in five fixtures.