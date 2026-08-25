Eljif Elmas headshot

Eljif Elmas News: Subs in late versus Sassuolo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Elmas (undisclosed) had five passes and one interception in eight minutes in Sunday's 2-1 against Sassuolo.

Elmas saw a handful of minutes in his first Atalanta game shortly after joining on loan from RB Leipzig. He was fielded as a left winger, relieving Giacomo Raspadori. He could also get minutes as an offensive-minded box-to-box, competing with Mario Pasalic and Lazar Samardzic throughout the season.

Eljif Elmas
Atalanta
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