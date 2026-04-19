Elliot Anderson News: Back in starting role
Anderson (personal) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Burnley.
Anderson is in the team Sunday after dealing with some tough family issues off the field, as the midfielder works his way back into the starting XI. He should maintain this role as the season closes out, notching two goals and two assists in 32 appearances, still yet to miss a start this season.
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