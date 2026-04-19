Elliot Anderson headshot

Elliot Anderson News: Back in starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Anderson (personal) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Burnley.

Anderson is in the team Sunday after dealing with some tough family issues off the field, as the midfielder works his way back into the starting XI. He should maintain this role as the season closes out, notching two goals and two assists in 32 appearances, still yet to miss a start this season.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
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