Anderson has been named in England's World Cup squad and is expected to be a key midfield presence throughout the competition, providing manager Thomas Tuchel with a box-to-box option capable of contributing in both directions.

Anderson ended the season having been one of Nottingham Forest's most consistent performers, making 38 Premier League starts and contributing four goals and four assists across the campaign while also leading the entire league for fouls won with 80, demonstrating the physical and combative quality that has made him such an important figure at club level. The Englishman brings energy, directness and the ability to drive through midfield lines that complements the more positional Declan Rice and technical Jude Bellingham perfectly, giving coach Tuchel a dynamic and complete midfield unit. Anderson heads into the World Cup with the confidence of a player who has performed consistently at the highest level throughout the season.