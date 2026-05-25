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Elliot Anderson News: Creates two chances in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Anderson generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Bournemouth.

Anderson recorded another busy outing during Sunday's clash, completing an excellent campaign in which he established himself as the engine of Forest's midfield and one of their most important players. The 23-year-old carried all-around value throughout the season, tallying four goals and five assists from 61 shots (13 on target) and 74 chances created, and adding 127 tackles (76 won) over 50 appearances across domestic and Europa League play. He should remain a central figure for both club and country heading into a summer that brings him the opportunity to shine at the highest international level in the upcoming World Cup.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
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