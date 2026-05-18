Elliot Anderson News: Earns two assists

Anderson assisted twice to go with five crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Anderson came up with a second straight match with a goal contribution after a goal last time out, earning two assists Sunday. He first found Morato in the 53rd minute before finding Morgan Gibbs-White in the 78th minute for an assist on both of the club's goals. He's up to four assists and four goals in 37 appearances (36 starts) this campaign.