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Elliot Anderson News: Earns two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Anderson assisted twice to go with five crosses (four accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Anderson came up with a second straight match with a goal contribution after a goal last time out, earning two assists Sunday. He first found Morato in the 53rd minute before finding Morgan Gibbs-White in the 78th minute for an assist on both of the club's goals. He's up to four assists and four goals in 37 appearances (36 starts) this campaign.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
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