Elliot Anderson News: Eligible again
Anderson has served his Europa League suspension and may reappear in the second leg versus Porto.
Anderson will most likely bounce back into the starting lineup for both Premier League and European matches in the final stages of the season, leading one between Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez to a bench spot. Anderson is an essential member of Forest's midfield given his all-around value and set-piece deliveries. However, he has failed to score or assist in his last four games played.
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