Elliot Anderson News: Five crosses in away defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Anderson had one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Brighton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 30th minute.

Anderson attempted five crosses as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton. He has attempted five crosses or more in each of his last 10 starts in all competitions. He completed two crosses for the fourth time in the last seven games. He has created at least one chance in each of the last seven games.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
