Elliot Anderson headshot

Elliot Anderson News: Four shots in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Anderson registered four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Liverpool.

Anderson took four shots during Sunday's loss, but none of them tested the Liverpool goal. He had decent attacking volume in general, but was wasteful with all of it throughout the match. The volume is nice for Anderson's floor moving forward, but unless he can be more efficient he's hard to trust.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
