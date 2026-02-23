Elliot Anderson News: Four shots in loss
Anderson registered four shots (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Liverpool.
Anderson took four shots during Sunday's loss, but none of them tested the Liverpool goal. He had decent attacking volume in general, but was wasteful with all of it throughout the match. The volume is nice for Anderson's floor moving forward, but unless he can be more efficient he's hard to trust.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2710 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 1112 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best Free Hit Team for FPL Double Gameweek 2613 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2614 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More