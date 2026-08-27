Elliot Anderson News: Fully fit for Palace clash

Anderson is fully fit for Friday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace after his issue against Bournemouth was confirmed to be cramp, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Yeah, Elliot is fully fit. Last week was just cramp."

Anderson was forced off after 63 minutes against Bournemouth with what initially appeared to be a hamstring concern, but the issue proved to be only cramp. Manager Enzo Maresca has now confirmed the midfielder is back to full fitness, putting him in contention to start Friday against Palace. Anderson should remain a significant part of City's midfield after making a positive start following his summer move from Nottingham Forest.