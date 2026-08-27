Elliot Anderson headshot

Elliot Anderson News: Fully fit for Palace clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Anderson is fully fit for Friday's Premier League clash against Crystal Palace after his issue against Bournemouth was confirmed to be cramp, according to coach Enzo Maresca. "Yeah, Elliot is fully fit. Last week was just cramp."

Anderson was forced off after 63 minutes against Bournemouth with what initially appeared to be a hamstring concern, but the issue proved to be only cramp. Manager Enzo Maresca has now confirmed the midfielder is back to full fitness, putting him in contention to start Friday against Palace. Anderson should remain a significant part of City's midfield after making a positive start following his summer move from Nottingham Forest.

Elliot Anderson
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27
SOC
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 2
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Rankings: Gameweek 2
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks
SOC
FPL Gameweek 2 Rankings: Best Players & Captain Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL Tips: Best Team for Gameweek 1
SOC
FPL Tips: Best Team for Gameweek 1
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
10 days ago
Best Budget FPL Players for Gameweek 1: Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards
SOC
Best Budget FPL Players for Gameweek 1: Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
13 days ago