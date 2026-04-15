Elliot Anderson News: Misses training, uncertain Thursday

Anderson (personal) was absent from training Wednesday and is uncertain for Thursday's Europa League clash against Porto, according to Jak Netting from VAVEL.

Anderson was not at training Wednesday for personal reasons and is uncertain for Thursday's Europa League clash against Porto. The midfielder has been a key presence in central areas with his ability to control tempo, contribute defensively and handle a share of set pieces, so his potential absence would be a notable blow, with Ryan Yates and Nicolas Dominguez expected to take on larger roles if he is ruled out.