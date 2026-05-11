Elliot Anderson News: Nets equalizer
Anderson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.
Anderson found the back of the net Sunday to tie the match and earn his club a point, scoring in the 88th minute. This is his second goal in the past five games, also adding an assist during that span. He is now up to four goals and two assists in 36 appearances (35 starts) this season.
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