Elliot Anderson headshot

Elliot Anderson News: Nets equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Anderson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Newcastle United.

Anderson found the back of the net Sunday to tie the match and earn his club a point, scoring in the 88th minute. This is his second goal in the past five games, also adding an assist during that span. He is now up to four goals and two assists in 36 appearances (35 starts) this season.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
6 days ago
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest
SOC
Underdog World Cup Best Ball Strategy: How to Draft the World Pup Contest
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
13 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago