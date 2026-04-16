Elliot Anderson News: Out Thursday

Anderson isn't in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match against Porto following the passing of his mother.

Anderson didn't train with the team Wednesday and now the reason is clear why. It's unclear if he'll be back with the team in the coming days and be available for Sunday's game against Burnley. He figures to start even without full training sessions, but if he has to miss that game as well, the midfield will likely be composed of Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez.