Elliot Anderson headshot

Elliot Anderson News: Out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 11:09am

Anderson isn't in the squad for Thursday's Europa League match against Porto following the passing of his mother.

Anderson didn't train with the team Wednesday and now the reason is clear why. It's unclear if he'll be back with the team in the coming days and be available for Sunday's game against Burnley. He figures to start even without full training sessions, but if he has to miss that game as well, the midfield will likely be composed of Ibrahim Sangare and Nicolas Dominguez.

Elliot Anderson
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Elliot Anderson See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
SOC
FPL GW32 Teams to Target: Best Fixtures for Gameweek 32–36
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
21 days ago