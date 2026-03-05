Elliot Anderson News: Rockets shot for goal

Anderson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

Anderson saw a spark of brilliance Wednesday after a few whispers of the midfielder looking to be a bit fatigued, firing a shot from outside the box that would find the bottom corner. This is his first goal in quite some time, with his last being Nov. 9 despite having yet to miss a match in league action. He continues to be the workhorse in the midfield, even though he only has four league goal contributions all season, typically seeing decent production as he always finds himself around the ball.