Elliot Anderson News: Scores Friday
Anderson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 5-0 victory over Sunderland. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 58th minute.
Anderson got on the scoresheet with a nice finish during Friday's rout. The midfielder only put a single shot on goal during the match, but he made the most of it. He was excellent throughout and helped fire Forest to what is arguably their best, most complete, performance of the campaign.
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