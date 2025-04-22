Elliot Anderson News: Scores opener Monday

Anderson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Anderson opened up the scoring Monday with an outside-the-box goal in the 5th minute, a strike which took a big deflection to fool Guglielmo Vicario. It marked just his second goal of the season and his first since Jan. 19. He put in a nice defensive shift as well as he won 12 duels, made seven clearances, intercepted one pass and made one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.