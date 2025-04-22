Elliot Anderson News: Scores opener Monday
Anderson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 2-1 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.
Anderson opened up the scoring Monday with an outside-the-box goal in the 5th minute, a strike which took a big deflection to fool Guglielmo Vicario. It marked just his second goal of the season and his first since Jan. 19. He put in a nice defensive shift as well as he won 12 duels, made seven clearances, intercepted one pass and made one tackle in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now