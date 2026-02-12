Anderson was at the heart of Forest's pressure, constantly recycling possession and drifting into the right half space to whip balls into the box. His sharpest moment came on a delicate lofted cross that Morgan Gibbs-White met from point-blank range, only to steer it wide. He finished with a season high seven shots (two on target), two chances created, five tackles and two clearances, driving the press that kept Wolves on their heels, but he is now without a goal contribution in six games despite 10 shots and eight chances created in that span. He will aim to break that drought against Liverpool next Sunday.