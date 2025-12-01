Anderson started as one of the two deeper midfielders against Brighton on Sunday and was a central figure in Forest's improvement after halftime. He helped them push higher up the pitch, recycling possession and winning free kicks that allowed the hosts to sustain pressure. The midfielder delivered a season high of six chances created to go with eight corners but they couldn't lead to a goal. Anderson still has provided one assist in his 13 Premier League appearances for a total of 24 chances created, an unfortunate ratio highlighting the lack of efficiency of Forest in the final third.