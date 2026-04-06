Elliot Anderson News: Suspended in Europa League
Anderson is ruled out of Thursday's Europa League first leg against FC Porto by UEFA due to suspension.
Anderson is one of Nottingham Forest's most important midfield pieces and their go-to guy on set pieces, so his absence is a major hit heading into the first leg of the Europa League. Nicolas Dominguez is expected to pick up more minutes in his spot, but replacing Anderson's presence in the middle and his dead-ball quality in a high-pressure European matchup will not be easy against the Dragaos. Forest will likely look to keep this one tight in the first leg and then hope to get him back at full strength for the return leg next week.
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