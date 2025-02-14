Ellyes Skhiri Injury: Doubtful with rib injury

Skhiri is doubtful for Sunday's match against Kiel due to a rib injury, according to manager DIno Toppmoller. "Ellyes took a blow to the ribs and is still doubtful."

Skhiri will be a late call for the weekend, looking likely to miss out after being labeled as questionable with a rib injury. This will likely lead him to a fitness test ahead of the match, with that deciding if he can give it a go or not. That said, even if fit, he likely won't see his regular starting spot, with Mahmoud Dahoud or Can Uzun as replacements.