Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ellyes Skhiri headshot

Ellyes Skhiri Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Skhiri (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury during the second half of Sunday's clash with Bochum.

Skhiri picked up the injury right before the end of Sunday's clash with Bochum. He will be assessed in the coming days and if it turns out to be serious, Can Uzun will likely have a larger role until he returns. His next chance to feature will come against Stuttgart after the international break.

Ellyes Skhiri
Eintracht Frankfurt
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now