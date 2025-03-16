Ellyes Skhiri Injury: Forced off injured
Skhiri (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury during the second half of Sunday's clash with Bochum.
Skhiri picked up the injury right before the end of Sunday's clash with Bochum. He will be assessed in the coming days and if it turns out to be serious, Can Uzun will likely have a larger role until he returns. His next chance to feature will come against Stuttgart after the international break.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now