Ellyes Skhiri Injury: Reduced training following injury
Skhiri (ribs) completed reduced training Wednesday, according to his club.
Skhiri looks to be taking the first steps in his recovery from an injury, with the midfielder training on a limited regimen on Wednesday. This comes after he missed their last match due to a rib injury, as he is likely nearing a return after training. That said, he will still need to see regular training before thinking about playtime again, making him a late call for Sunday's match against Bayern Munich, although he will probably need another week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now