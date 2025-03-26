Fantasy Soccer
Ellyes Skhiri headshot

Ellyes Skhiri Injury: Working individually Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Skhiri (undisclosed) was training individually on Wednesday, the club announced.

Skhiri was forced off injured during the match against Bochum before the international break and has not fully recovered, as he was spotted training individually on Wednesday. His timeline for return remains unclear. If he is unable to feature in Saturday's match against Stuttgart, Aurele Amenda, who replaced him against Bochum, could see increased playing time for that game.

