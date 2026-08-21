Ellyes Skhiri News: Returns to Koln
Skhiri has completed a move to Cologne from Frankfurt with immediate effect, the club announced.
Skhiri originally left Cologne for Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 and went on to make 82 Bundesliga appearances, six in the German Cup and 29 in European competitions for the club, contributing seven goals and seven assists. Skhiri is expected to add experience and quality to a Koln midfield that already includes Tom Krauss, Isak Johannesson and Marius Bulter, giving the club a proven Bundesliga presence in the middle of the park as he returns to a familiar environment.
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