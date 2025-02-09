Ellyes Skhiri News: Struggles in draw
Skhiri registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Monchengladbach.
Skhiri failed to get much done throughout Saturday's draw. The midfielder has always been the less creative option in the center of the park, and for the most part he just does his defensive duty. Skhiri will be the less exciting option in the Frankfurt midfield in almost all matches going forward.
