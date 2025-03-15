Elseid Hysaj Injury: Called up for Bologna tilt

Hysaj (thigh) has traveled to Bologna with the rest of the team, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Hysaj has been spotted in training in recent days and will be an option after missing nearly two months due to a thigh strain. He'll join Nuno Tavares, Manuel Lazzari and Adam Marusic in the rotation on the defensive flanks. He has assisted twice and logged five key passes, seven crosses (three accurate) and nine clearances in his last five showings (two starts).