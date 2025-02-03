Elseid Hysaj Injury: Subs off against Cagliari

Hysaj assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in 62 minutes in Monday's 2-1 win versus Cagliari before leaving due to a thigh injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Hysaj assisted the opening goal with a nice cross but was forced off due to a physical problem and looked in rough shape. The coach inserted Samuel Gigot and moved Mario Gila to right-back, which could be the case again versus Monza on Sunday if Nuno Tavares (thigh), Manuel Lazzari (knee) and Luca Pellegrini don't return.